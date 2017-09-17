Events

WPGC @ Travis Manion

Sunday

Sep 17, 2017 – 9:30 AM

550 Taylor Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401 Map

More Info

Join WPGC Sunday, September 19 at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium; located at 550 Taylor Avenue in Annapolis Maryland, for the Travis Manion Foundation's 911 Heroes Run. This run is to honor the fallen heroes of September 11, as well as the first responders.

