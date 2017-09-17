WPGC @ Travis Manion
Sunday
Sep 17, 2017 – 9:30 AM
Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
550 Taylor Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401 Map
More Info
Join WPGC Sunday, September 19 at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium; located at 550 Taylor Avenue in Annapolis Maryland, for the Travis Manion Foundation's 911 Heroes Run. This run is to honor the fallen heroes of September 11, as well as the first responders.
