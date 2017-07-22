Join WPGC and Professional Football Players Phil Taylor, Kyle Arrington, & Navorro Bowman on Saturday July 22 for their FREE All Pro Football Camp. The camp will be held at Gwynn Park High School, located at 13800 Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland from 9am to 3:30pm. Ages 7 to 18. For more info and Registration visit allprofootballcamp.eventbrite.com