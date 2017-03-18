Events

WPGC @ Once Upon A Gown

Saturday

Mar 18, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

5720 Addison Road
Capitol Heights, MD 20743

More Info

Join WPGC for "Once Upon A Gown" on Saturday March 18 from 11am to 4pm at Seat Pleasant Activity Center located at 5720 Addison Road Capitol Heights Maryland. This is a "One Stop" shop for all high school and middle school students for gowns, shoes, and accessories. All for free! You must register on Eventbrite.com
