WPGC @ Seat Pleasant Community Day
Saturday
May 6, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Seat Pleasant Elementary School
6411 G Street
Capitol Heights, MD 20743 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Joe Clair at the Seat Pleasant Day Parade & Festival Saturday May 6 from 11am to 5pm at Seat Pleasant Elementary School 6411 G Street Capitol Heights MD. Enjoy performances, food, and a free health fair.
