Events

WPGC @ Seat Pleasant Community Day

Saturday

May 6, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

6411 G Street
Capitol Heights, MD 20743 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Joe Clair at the Seat Pleasant Day Parade & Festival Saturday May 6 from 11am to 5pm at Seat Pleasant Elementary School 6411 G Street Capitol Heights MD. Enjoy performances, food, and a free health fair.

