Events

MNCPPC Sunset Music Series with Rare Essence

Wednesday

Jul 19, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1771 Tucker Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744 Map

More Info

Join WPGC on Wednesday July 19 at the Tucker Road Athletic Complex located at 1771 Tucker Road Fort Washington Maryland. It's the Prince Georges County Department of Parks and Recreation's "Sunset Music Series" free concert featuring Rare Essence. Free Admission, show is from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

