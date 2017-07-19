MNCPPC Sunset Music Series with Rare Essence
Wednesday
Jul 19, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Tucker Road Athletic Complex
1771 Tucker Road
Fort Washington, MD 20744 Map
More Info
Join WPGC on Wednesday July 19 at the Tucker Road Athletic Complex located at 1771 Tucker Road Fort Washington Maryland. It's the Prince Georges County Department of Parks and Recreation's "Sunset Music Series" free concert featuring Rare Essence. Free Admission, show is from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
