Courvoisier Birthday Bash Ticket Blitz
Thursday
May 25, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Town Center Wine & Spirits
6401 America Blvd #110
Hyattsville, MD 20782 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and DJ Reddz May 25 at Town Center Wine and Spirits located at 6401 America Blvd Suite 110 in Hyattsville Maryland. Take home Birthday Bash tickets and register to win a trip to the Miami Takeover in South Beach courtesy of Miami 2017 and Courvoisier. Drink Responsibly, Courvoisier Cognac. 40% alcohol by volume.
