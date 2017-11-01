Events

FSO Ticket Blitz

Wednesday

Nov 1, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

8100 Annapolis Road
Hyattsville, MD 20784 Map

Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack at Darcars of New Carrollton located at 8100 Annapolis Road in New Carrollton, on Wednesday November 1 from 5pm to 6pm. Stop by for your chance to pick up a pair of tickets to For Sisters Only! While supplies last.

