FSO Ticket Blitz
Wednesday
Nov 1, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darcars of New Carrollton
8100 Annapolis Road
Hyattsville, MD 20784 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack at Darcars of New Carrollton located at 8100 Annapolis Road in New Carrollton, on Wednesday November 1 from 5pm to 6pm. Stop by for your chance to pick up a pair of tickets to For Sisters Only! While supplies last.
