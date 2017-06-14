WPGC @ MNCPPC Kentland Rec Grand Opening
Wednesday
Jun 14, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kentland Rec Grand Opening
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20785 Map
More Info
Join WPGC on Wednesday June 14 at 6pm for the Grand Opening of Prince Georges County Department of Recreation for Community at The New Kentland Community Center located at 2413 Pinebrook Avenue located in Landover Maryland. Summer Day Camps, Classes, and Programs.
