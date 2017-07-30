Calling all Bikers, join WPGC & Dj Flexx Sunday July 30 at the 17th Annual Bikefest from 9am to 6pm at Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, Maryland. 1 Day Pass $20 & a Weekend Pass $40. Coverage will be on ESPN 3. Meet World Famous Motorcycle Builder Paul Sr. of Orange County Choppers. Meet the OCC Team & see the Iconic Spiderman bike. Come see the World's Quickest Top Fuel Bikes and Nitro Harleys, Nitrous Oxide Pro Mods, World's Quickest Street Bikes, and more than a dozen classes of Competition. Bike show with 16 categories, including sound, bagger, and slingshot classes. Live music from WPGC, Bikini contest, bikini bartenders, beer garden, great food, Vendor Midway, Streetbike Corral, & The Breast Cancer Fundraiser All Female Race. For more information call (301)884-RACE