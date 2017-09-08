WPGC @ Gridiron Fridays Football
Friday
Sep 8, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Montgomery Blair High School
51 University Blvd E
Silver Spring, MD 20901 Map
More Info
WPGC and the Montgomery County Police Department presents Gridiron Fridays with Tony Redz this Friday September 8. This weeks game features Quince Orchard at Montgomery Blair High School; located at 51 University Boulevard in Silver Spring Maryland. Game Time is 6:30pm, Live Broadcast 7pm.
