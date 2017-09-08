Events

WPGC @ Gridiron Fridays Football

Friday

Sep 8, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

51 University Blvd E
Silver Spring, MD 20901 Map

More Info

WPGC and the Montgomery County Police Department presents Gridiron Fridays with Tony Redz this Friday September 8. This weeks game features Quince Orchard at Montgomery Blair High School; located at 51 University Boulevard in Silver Spring Maryland. Game Time is 6:30pm, Live Broadcast 7pm.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Arcade Fire

Demand it!

Bon Iver

Demand it!

Iron & Wine

Demand it!

The Shins

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live