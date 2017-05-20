WPGC @ Guitar Center
Saturday
May 20, 2017 – 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Guitar Center
8661 Colesville Rd, D-105 Level 4
Silver Spring, MD 20910 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Tony Redz Saturday May 20 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Guitar Center located at 8661 Colesville Road inside the Elsworth Place Shopping Mall. Come celebrate the Grand Opening and enter to win a Guitar Center gift card.
