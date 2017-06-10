MNCPPC Beltway BBQ Battle
Saturday
Jun 10, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Show Place Arena
14900 Pennsylvania Avenue
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Map
More Info
Join WPGC at the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation's 11th Annual "Beltway Bar-B-Que Showdown" on Saturday June 10 from 12pm to 7pm at the Showplace Arena. Food and craft vendors, car show, live music, and more. For complete event details visit PgParks.com
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business