MNCPPC Beltway BBQ Battle

Saturday

Jun 10, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

14900 Pennsylvania Avenue
Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Map

Join WPGC at the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation's 11th Annual "Beltway Bar-B-Que Showdown" on Saturday June 10 from 12pm to 7pm at the Showplace Arena. Food and craft vendors, car show, live music, and more. For complete event details visit PgParks.com

