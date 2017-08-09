Events

WPGC @ MNCPPC Movie Night

Wednesday

Aug 9, 2017 – 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

2707 Lake Forest Drive
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Aladdin Wednesday August 9 at Beechtree West Park located 2707 Lake Forest Drive in Upper Marlboro Maryland for the Prince Georges County Department of Parks and Recreation Movie Night featuring the movie "Boss Baby" at 7:30pm to 9:30pm

