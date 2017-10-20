WPGC @ Gridiron Fridays
Friday
Oct 20, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
North Point High School
2500 Davis Road
Waldorf, MD 20603 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Aladdin The Prince for Gridiron Fridays Friday October 20. It's Homecoming Week for the North Point High Eagles as they take on the Leonardtown High Raiders at North Point High located at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf Maryland. Game time is 7pm.
