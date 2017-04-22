Events

Broccoli City Fest Van Hit Paint Jam

Saturday

Apr 22, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

680 Rhode Island Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map

More Info

Join WPGC for Broccoli City's Earth Day Paint Jam on April 22 at 680 Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast from 12pm to 4pm. Enjoy mural painting, music, and more. Stop by the WPGC booth for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Broccoli City Festival.

