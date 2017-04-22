Broccoli City Fest Van Hit Paint Jam
Saturday
Apr 22, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Broccoli City Festival Van Hit
680 Rhode Island Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map
More Info
Join WPGC for Broccoli City's Earth Day Paint Jam on April 22 at 680 Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast from 12pm to 4pm. Enjoy mural painting, music, and more. Stop by the WPGC booth for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Broccoli City Festival.
