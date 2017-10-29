Cierra Lynn @ Smith Public Trust
Sunday
Oct 29, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Public Trust
3514 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20017 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and the artist Cierra Lynn at Smith Public Trust located at 3514 12th Street in Northeast Washington DC on Sunday October 29 from 2pm to 4pm. It's the Swap DC Pop-Up shop featuring Cierra Lynn Collection. Shop, eat, and win tickets to For Sisters Only while supplies last.
