Events

Cierra Lynn @ Smith Public Trust

Sunday

Oct 29, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3514 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20017 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and the artist Cierra Lynn at Smith Public Trust located at 3514 12th Street in Northeast Washington DC on Sunday October 29 from 2pm to 4pm. It's the Swap DC Pop-Up shop featuring Cierra Lynn Collection. Shop, eat, and win tickets to For Sisters Only while supplies last.

