Citi Open
Saturday
Jul 29 - Aug 6, 2017
Rock Creek Tennis Center
16th & Kennedy Streets, NW
Washington, DC Map
Official Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
Secondary Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
More Info
Join WPGC and Joe Clair at the Citi Open this Saturday July 29th at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Joe is taking over the court as guest announcer for the first session at 10AM and then he'll judge the annual mascot contest.
