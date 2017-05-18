Courvoisier Birthday Bash Ticket Blitz
Thursday
May 18, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LAX Wine and Spirits
3035 Naylor Road Southeast
Washington, DC 20020 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Dj Reddz at LAX Wine and Spirits Thursday May 16 located at 3035 Naylor Road in Southeast Washington DC, at 6pm. Take home Birthday Bash tickets and register to win a trip to the Miami Takeover in South Beach courtesy of Miami Takeover 2017 and Courvoisier. DRINK RESPONSIBLY. Courvoisier Cognac. 40% alcohol by volume
