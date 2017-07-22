DC Department Parks and Recs
Saturday
Jul 22, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Randall Rec Center
820 South Capitol Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024 Map
More Info
In honor of National Recreation Month, DPR presents Rec Day in July! This family friendly event highlights the agency's mission and showcases the agency's capabilities, partnerships, and potential. This day features Sports Games and participatory clinics, Live Entertainment, Educational Workshops, Health and Wellness demonstrations, Community vendors, and opportunities to learn more about DPR programming.
