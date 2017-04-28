DC Dept of Rec Teen Night
Friday
Apr 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Trinidad Recreation Center
1310 Childress St NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map
More Info
WPGC and The DC Department of Parks and Recreation present Teen Night on Friday April 28 from 6pm to 10pm at the Trinidad Rec Center 1310 Childress Street in Northeast. Live broadcast with Tony Redz, music by Dj Young Music.
