Events

DC Dept of Rec Teen Night

Friday

Apr 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

1310 Childress St NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map

More Info

WPGC and The DC Department of Parks and Recreation present Teen Night on Friday April 28 from 6pm to 10pm at the Trinidad Rec Center 1310 Childress Street in Northeast. Live broadcast with Tony Redz, music by Dj Young Music.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Metallica

Demand it!

The Cure

Demand it!

Lisa Gerrard

Demand it!

Moby

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live