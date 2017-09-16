Events

DC Lottery @ H Street Festival

Saturday

Sep 16, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

H Street Between 3rd and 14th Street in Northeast
Washington, DC 20002 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and DC Lottery Saturday September 16 from 1pm to 4pm at the H Street Festival. H Street between 3rd and 14th street in Northeast. Look for the Lucky Lottery Mobile to pick up some prizes and play the Neighborhoods Scratcher. Music by Dj Reddz.

