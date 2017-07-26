Events

DC Lottery presents "Neighborhood Feud Contest"

Wednesday

Jul 26, 2017 – 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

50 Massachusetts Ave, NE
Washington, DC 20002 Map

Join DC Lottery & WPGC on Wednesday July 26,2017 from 11:30am to 2pm on the Main Level/1st Floor of Union Station; for a chance to win thousands of dollars in cash & prizes and DC Lottery swag in the DC Lottery Neighborhood Feud Game. Play "Family Feud" style game with DC Lottery's new Neighborhood ticket and showcase your knowledge of some of DC's exciting neighborhoods. Celebrate the launch of DC Lottery's new $10 scratch off Neighborhoods ticket. Players must purchase $10 Neighborhood ticket in order to play Neighborhood Feud game. Purchase the DC Lottery Neighborhood Ticket today!
