Fitness Challenge Reveal
Thursday
Mar 23, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Join Steph Lova, Joe Clair, Guy Lambert, & Richie Rich for the 60 Day Fitness Challenge reveal on Thursday March 23 from 5pm to 7pm in the DC Lottery Live performance space 1015 Half Street in Southeast. Get tips from Trainer Mac James and Health Screenings by Amerihealth.
