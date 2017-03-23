Events

Fitness Challenge Reveal

Thursday

Mar 23, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join Steph Lova, Joe Clair, Guy Lambert, & Richie Rich for the 60 Day Fitness Challenge reveal on Thursday March 23 from 5pm to 7pm in the DC Lottery Live performance space 1015 Half Street in Southeast. Get tips from Trainer Mac James and Health Screenings by Amerihealth.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Pixies

Demand it!

Radiohead

Demand it!

Beck

Demand it!

Sonic Youth

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live