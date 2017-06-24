Events

Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Saturday

Jun 24, 2017

(daily until Jun 25, 2017)

Washington, DC 20586 Map

Official Box Office

Find Tickets Official

Secondary Box Office

Find Tickets Official

More Info

Join WPGC at the 25th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle June 24th and 25th at Pennsylvania Avenue - 3rd - 7th streets in Northwest. Free food samples, 30 bands on 3 stages, exhibits, and more. Gates open at 11am. Sponsored by Yasso Yogurt, Zion Church, and Verizon Wireless.
Click Here for Tickets | USO BBQ | DC National Guard | Center for Vein Restoration | Yasso Yogurts | Verizon Wireless | Zion Church

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Wu-Tang Clan

Demand it!

Method Man

Demand it!

Ghostface Killah

Demand it!

Raekwon

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live