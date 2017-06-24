Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle
Saturday
Jun 24, 2017
(daily until Jun 25, 2017)
Pennsylvania Avenue & 3rd-7th Streets
Washington, DC 20586 Map
Join WPGC at the 25th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle June 24th and 25th at Pennsylvania Avenue - 3rd - 7th streets in Northwest. Free food samples, 30 bands on 3 stages, exhibits, and more. Gates open at 11am. Sponsored by Yasso Yogurt, Zion Church, and Verizon Wireless.
