Handbag Happy Hour
Thursday
Sep 14, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivy City Smoke House
1356 Okie St. Northeast
Washington, DC 20002 Map
More Info
Our partner DC Lottery will be joining us at WPGC's Handbag Happy Hour on September 14 at Ivy City Smoke House, located at 1356 Okie Street in Northeast Washington, DC. Stop by between 6pm to 8pm and play DC Lottery for a chance to win designer handbags!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business