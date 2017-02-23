Joe Clair Comedy Show @ DCLL
Thursday
Feb 23, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
WPGC presents Joe Clair's "Pretty Good Comedy Night" Thursday February 23 from 6pm to 8pm in our DC Lottery Live Studio located at 1015 Half Street Suite 200 Southeast Washington DC. This is a free event, come down after work and get in some laughs with our very own Joe Clair and friends.
