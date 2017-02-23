Events

Joe Clair Comedy Show @ DCLL

Thursday

Feb 23, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

WPGC presents Joe Clair's "Pretty Good Comedy Night" Thursday February 23 from 6pm to 8pm in our DC Lottery Live Studio located at 1015 Half Street Suite 200 Southeast Washington DC. This is a free event, come down after work and get in some laughs with our very own Joe Clair and friends.

