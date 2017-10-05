Events

Joe Clair Comedy Show @ District Live Studios

Thursday

Oct 5, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

WPGC presents Joe Clair's "Pretty Good Comedy Night" Thursday October 5 7pm to 9pm at the District Live Studios; located at 1015 Half Street in Southeast Washington DC. This is a free event, doors open at 6:30pm. Join us for some laughs with our very own Joe Clair and Friends.

