Events

Joe Clair Real Estate Seminar

Saturday

Jul 22, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join WPGC Joe Clair and The Menkiti Group on Saturday July 22 from 11am to 1pm at our DC Lottery Live studio, located 1015 Half Street in Southeast Washington DC for a special Real Estate Seminar. Topics will include "Financing 101" and "First Time Home Buyers Programs".

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Black Keys

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Muse

Demand it!

Skrillex

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live