Joe Clair Real Estate Seminar
Saturday
Jul 22, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Join WPGC Joe Clair and The Menkiti Group on Saturday July 22 from 11am to 1pm at our DC Lottery Live studio, located 1015 Half Street in Southeast Washington DC for a special Real Estate Seminar. Topics will include "Financing 101" and "First Time Home Buyers Programs".
