Joe Clair’s First-Time Home Buyer Seminar
Saturday
Mar 18, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Joe Clair on Saturday March 18 from 11am to 1pm at our DC Lottery Live studio, located a 1015 Half Street in Southeast for a special real estate seminar. Topics will include "Home Buying Process", "Financing 101" and "First Time Home Buyers Programs".
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business