Joe Clair’s First-Time Home Buyer Seminar

Saturday

Mar 18, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map

Join WPGC and Joe Clair on Saturday March 18 from 11am to 1pm at our DC Lottery Live studio, located a 1015 Half Street in Southeast for a special real estate seminar. Topics will include "Home Buying Process", "Financing 101" and "First Time Home Buyers Programs".

