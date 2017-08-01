Join WPGC for National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. WPGC Street Team will be at 3 separate locations. Starburst Plaza located at the Corner of 15th Street and Benning Road in Northeast Washington DC. Hillcrest Heights Community Center located at 2300 Oxon Run Drive in Temple Hills Maryland. Nauck Town Square 2420 South Shirlington Road in Arlington, Virginia. They'll be live entertainment, refreshments, games, safety information, and more. Come out to these free events and help support Police-Community relationships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out, DMV, & WPGC 95.5.