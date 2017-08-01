Events

National Night Out

Tuesday

Aug 1, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Washington, DC Map

More Info

Join WPGC for National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. WPGC Street Team will be at 3 separate locations. Starburst Plaza located at the Corner of 15th Street and Benning Road in Northeast Washington DC. Hillcrest Heights Community Center located at 2300 Oxon Run Drive in Temple Hills Maryland. Nauck Town Square 2420 South Shirlington Road in Arlington, Virginia. They'll be live entertainment, refreshments, games, safety information, and more. Come out to these free events and help support Police-Community relationships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out, DMV, & WPGC 95.5.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Fall Out Boy

Demand it!

AC/DC

Demand it!

Bullet For My Valentine

Demand it!

Taking Back Sunday

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live