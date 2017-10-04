Events

Nationals Haunted Pep Rally

Wednesday

Oct 4, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1500 South Capitol Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join WPGC 95.5 at the Nationals Haunted Playoff Pep Rally October 4 at Nationals Park starting at 6:30pm. Nationals Park is located at 1500 South Capitol Street Southeast Washington DC. Save your Nationals from playoff zombies, trick or treat with your kids and join us as we countdown to the 2017 MLB Post Season.

