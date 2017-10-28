Register for Whitman-Walker's 31st Annual Walk & 5K to End HIV!
Saturday
Oct 28, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freedom Plaza
Pennsylvania Avenue & 13th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004 Map
More Info
Whitman-Walker Health Presents the 2nd Annual Brunch to End HIV
Join Whitman-Walker Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th!
Enjoy delicious food while supporting those affected by HIV!
Details at walktoendhiv.org/brunch.
