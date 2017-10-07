Smithsonian Anacostia Museum Block Party w/Joe Clair
Saturday
Oct 7, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum
1901 Fort Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20001 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Joe Clair on Saturday October 7 from 1pm to 3pm at the Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum; located at 1901 Fort Place in Southeast Washington DC. It's the 15th Anniversary Block Party with performances by EU & Sugar Bear, Vendors, Exhibitions, and more.
