Events

Smithsonian Anacostia Museum Block Party w/Joe Clair

Saturday

Oct 7, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

1901 Fort Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20001 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Joe Clair on Saturday October 7 from 1pm to 3pm at the Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum; located at 1901 Fort Place in Southeast Washington DC. It's the 15th Anniversary Block Party with performances by EU & Sugar Bear, Vendors, Exhibitions, and more.

