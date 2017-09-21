Join WPGC @ The Congressional Black Caucus 47th Annual Legislative Conference Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm at the Walter E Washington Convention Center; located at 801 Mt.Vernon Place in Northwest Washington DC. This year's Annual Legislative Conference theme "And Still I Rise" recognizes the impact and legacy of resilience needed to rise above continued racial inequalities faced by African American communities. You can register for the entire conference or individual ticketed events. Find more information about the schedule of events and register here: www.cbcfinc.org/alc