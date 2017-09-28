WPGC & The DC Department of Health
Thursday
Sep 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ben's Upstairs
1001 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002 Map
More Info
Join WPGC, Poet, The DC Department of Health, and it's Youth Advisory Board Thursday September 28 from 6pm to 8pm at Ben's Upstairs; located at 1001 H Street in Northeast Washington DC. It's the launch of the "Sex Is" campaign to encourage a sex-positive narrative between youth and adults.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business