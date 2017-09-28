Events

WPGC & The DC Department of Health

Thursday

Sep 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1001 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002 Map

More Info

Join WPGC, Poet, The DC Department of Health, and it's Youth Advisory Board Thursday September 28 from 6pm to 8pm at Ben's Upstairs; located at 1001 H Street in Northeast Washington DC. It's the launch of the "Sex Is" campaign to encourage a sex-positive narrative between youth and adults.

