Events

WPGC @ DC Dept of Rec Teen Night

Friday

Mar 24, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

1230 Sumner Road SE
Washington, DC 20020 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and The DC Department of Parks and Recreation for Teen Night at the Barry Farm Rec Center on Friday March 24 from 6pm to 10pm. Live broadcast with Tony Redz, music by Dj Young Music, DMV Spotlight performances, and more.

