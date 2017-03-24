WPGC @ DC Dept of Rec Teen Night
Friday
Mar 24, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Barry Farms Recreation Center
1230 Sumner Road SE
Washington, DC 20020 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and The DC Department of Parks and Recreation for Teen Night at the Barry Farm Rec Center on Friday March 24 from 6pm to 10pm. Live broadcast with Tony Redz, music by Dj Young Music, DMV Spotlight performances, and more.
