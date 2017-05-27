WPGC @ Kennedy Center Open House
Saturday
May 27, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
John F. Kennedy Center
2700 F St Northwest
Washington, DC 20566 Map
More Info
Join WPGC in the Celebration of John F.Kennedy's 100th Birthday on Saturday May 27 with a free trans-cultural festival showcasing street arts, skate culture, and Hip Hop Arts. Enjoy over 30 free performances, activities, and events. All ages are welcomed.
