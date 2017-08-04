Events

WPGC Kings Dominion Pool Pop Up

Friday

Aug 4, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Washington, DC Map

WPGC is hitting the streets each Friday for the Kings Dominion Pool Pop Up's. Catch the WPGC Street Team at the local area pools and splash parks and get hooked up with tickets to Kings Dominion - Home of the Soak City Water Park and Planet Snoopy, the world's largest Peanuts themed children's area.
