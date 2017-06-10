WPGC @ Maya Fest
Saturday
Jun 10, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maya Angelou PCS: Evans High School
5600 East Capitol St. NE
Washington, DC 20019 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Tony Redz for Maya Fest, at the Maya Angelou Learning Center located at 5600 East Capitol Street in Northeast Washington DC, on Saturday June 10 from 12pm to 4pm. Maya Fest features Live Music, Student Enrollment, Flag Football Game, Health Screenings, Food, Vendors, and More!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business