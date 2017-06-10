Events

WPGC @ Maya Fest

Saturday

Jun 10, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

5600 East Capitol St. NE
Washington, DC 20019 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Tony Redz for Maya Fest, at the Maya Angelou Learning Center located at 5600 East Capitol Street in Northeast Washington DC, on Saturday June 10 from 12pm to 4pm. Maya Fest features Live Music, Student Enrollment, Flag Football Game, Health Screenings, Food, Vendors, and More!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Salif Keita

Demand it!

Baaba Maal

Demand it!

Orchestra Baobab

Demand it!

Habib Koité & Bamada

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live