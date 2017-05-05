WPGC @ McDonald's
Friday
May 5, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald's
1901 9th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20018 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack Friday May 5 from 2pm to 4pm for the Grand Opening of the McDonald's at 1901 9th Street in Northeast Washington DC. Enjoy games, prizes, a visit from Ronald McDonald himself, and your chance to win free Big Macs for life!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business