Events

WPGC @ McDonald's

Friday

May 5, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

1901 9th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20018 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack Friday May 5 from 2pm to 4pm for the Grand Opening of the McDonald's at 1901 9th Street in Northeast Washington DC. Enjoy games, prizes, a visit from Ronald McDonald himself, and your chance to win free Big Macs for life!

