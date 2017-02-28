WPGC @ MedStar
Tuesday
Feb 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barry Farm Rec Center
1230 Sumner Road SE
Washington, DC 20020 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Tony Redz on Tuesday February 28 from 6pm to 8pm at the Barry Farm Rec Center located at 1230 Sumner Road Southeast Washington DC. It's the Medstar Family Choice Black History Month health and cultural experience. Enjoy music, food, and health screenings.
