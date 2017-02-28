Events

WPGC @ MedStar

Tuesday

Feb 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1230 Sumner Road SE
Washington, DC 20020 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Tony Redz on Tuesday February 28 from 6pm to 8pm at the Barry Farm Rec Center located at 1230 Sumner Road Southeast Washington DC. It's the Medstar Family Choice Black History Month health and cultural experience. Enjoy music, food, and health screenings.

