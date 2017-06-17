WPGC @ Medstar
Saturday
Jun 17, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Howard University Hospital
2041 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20059 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Poet for The DC Healthy Families and DC Alliance Memvbers - Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Pretty in Pink Pamper Party Saturday June 17 from 10am to 12pm at Howard University Hospital located at 2041 Georgia Ave in Northwest Washington DC.
