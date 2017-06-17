Events

WPGC @ Medstar

Saturday

Jun 17, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

2041 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20059 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Poet for The DC Healthy Families and DC Alliance Memvbers - Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Pretty in Pink Pamper Party Saturday June 17 from 10am to 12pm at Howard University Hospital located at 2041 Georgia Ave in Northwest Washington DC.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Demand it!

AC/DC

Demand it!

U2

Demand it!

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live