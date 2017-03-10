Events

WPGC National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness

Friday

Mar 10, 2017 – 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Independence Ave SW & 15th Street NW
Washington, DC 20024 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and The Office on Women's Health, Friday March 10 at The National Sylvan Theater 200 Independence Avenue in Southwest; for the a walk in observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Walk begins at 11:45am.

