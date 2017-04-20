WPGC presents The DMV Spotlight Meet Up hosted by Tony Redz featuring Sony Recording artist Lecrae and Tre Da Kid Thursday April 20 at 6;30pm in the DC Lottery Live Performance Space, 1015 Half Street in Southeast DC. Join Tony Redz, and Grammy Award Winning Lecrae as they discuss his journey as a hip-hop influencer, and find out how DMV's own Tre Da Kid, won the Verizon National Freestyle 50 challenge and a deal with 300 Entertainment. DMV Aspiring artists, this is one DMV Spotlight you don't want to miss. This event is free, but space is limited so get here early.