WPGC presents DMV Spotlight Meet Up w/LeCrae & Tre Da Kid
Thursday
Apr 20, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
WPGC presents The DMV Spotlight Meet Up hosted by Tony Redz featuring Sony Recording artist Lecrae and Tre Da Kid Thursday April 20 at 6;30pm in the DC Lottery Live Performance Space, 1015 Half Street in Southeast DC. Join Tony Redz, and Grammy Award Winning Lecrae as they discuss his journey as a hip-hop influencer, and find out how DMV's own Tre Da Kid, won the Verizon National Freestyle 50 challenge and a deal with 300 Entertainment. DMV Aspiring artists, this is one DMV Spotlight you don't want to miss. This event is free, but space is limited so get here early.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business