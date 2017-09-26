WPGC @ Safeway Flu Shot Clinic
Tuesday
Sep 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Safeway Flu Shot Clinic
2845 Alabama Ave Southeast
Washington, DC 20020 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack Tuesday September 26 from 4pm to 6:30pm at the Safeway Flu Shot Clinic located at 2845 Alabama Ave in Southeast Washington DC. The 1st 30 people will receive a free flu shot and a ticket to For Sisters Only.
