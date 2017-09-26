Events

WPGC @ Safeway Flu Shot Clinic

Tuesday

Sep 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

2845 Alabama Ave Southeast
Washington, DC 20020 Map

More Info

Join WPGC and Shack ND Pack Tuesday September 26 from 4pm to 6:30pm at the Safeway Flu Shot Clinic located at 2845 Alabama Ave in Southeast Washington DC. The 1st 30 people will receive a free flu shot and a ticket to For Sisters Only.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Staind

Demand it!

Seether

Demand it!

Three Days Grace

Demand it!

Eminem

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live