Join WPGC, Joe Clair and Whitman-Walker for the 31st Annual Walk & 5K to end HIV, Saturday, October 28 at Freedom Plaza! The Walk & 5K to End HIV will begin and end at Freedom Plaza (Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street, NW). The closest Metro stations are Federal Triangle (Blue/Orange lines) and Metro Center (Blue/Orange/Red lines). Check-In begins at 7am, 5K begins at 9:15am, Walk begins 9:20am, and Post Event Activities begins at 10am. Help our communities impacted by HIV. Whitman-Walker invites people of all shapes, sizes, genders, and ages to walk, run or sleep in and donate! Details at walktoendhiv.org. Walk, run or donate today.