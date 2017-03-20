Events

WPGC Womens March Panel

Monday

Mar 20, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

WPGC and The Alliance For Women In Media present "Women's March: Now What?" Saturday March 25 at our DC Lottery Live Performance Space located at 1015 Half Street in Southeast Washington DC. Brunch is at 11am with our panel to follow at 12pm

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Rise Against

Demand it!

Against Me!

Demand it!

The Gaslight Anthem

Demand it!

Blink 182

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight
D.C. Lottery Live

Listen Live