WPGC'S GO GO 95 LIVE W/ THE BACKYARD BAND
Thursday
Feb 9, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street Southeast, Suite 200
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
Join WPGC and DJ Flexx as we kick off Black History Month with another edition of WPGC's World Famous Go Go 95 Live, featuring The Bad Boys of Go Go - The Backyard Band. We'll be broadcasting live Thursday, February 9 starting at 5pm in the DC Lottery Live performance space located on 1015 Half Street in Southeast DC. This event is free and open to the public, but get here early because space is limited.
